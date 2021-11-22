Christmas, announcements – Deia

LTO advertising spreads a long carpet of colors to Christmas. Marketing likes to anticipate the calendar, month and a half at least. And repeat, repeat until you break through the preventive armor of the people in their economy. It is the first time we have seen a cryptocurrency campaign on TV, with Matt Damon as the image and an epic spot. Mambo, a clitoral sucker, has also been released, more joyful than its rival Satisfyer and that will force Olentzero to gather thousands. The Lottery has more than delivered and its announcement is perfect, shot in the magical Baztan Valley under the direction of the trio of Gipuzkoan filmmakers Arregi, Garaño and Goenaga, the creators of Loreak, Handia and The infinite trench. An emotional story with few words, a synthesis of many things from the heart.

It is difficult to understand how Ferrero Rocher has gone from Isabel Preysler to Jesús Vázquez, from glamor to vulgar to support the pyramid of his golden chocolates without falling. Is the celebrity market that bad? It makes sense that the Basque streamer Ibai Llanos supports the powerful Movistar advertisements, because he lets himself be seen and heard with pleasure, unlike the non-neutral Josep Pedrerol proclaiming Cristiano Ronaldo’s hair clinics. It is also rare to find a couple –Nuria Roca and her husband, the writer Juan del Val– opting for the Cortefiel style as a brand for a majority. And Amazon? His logo is delivery and smile.

Other greats are yet to arrive, such as El Corte Inglés with its elves and Cocacola with its global spell. Champagnes and nougat are now more discreet. And so all the chains will exceed the hourly limits of the advertisements and the CNMC, a useless regulatory body, will forgive their fines. What is advertising, in essence? Make yourself known and be loved, but this duality occurs rarely.