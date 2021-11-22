Christian Bale is offered a lot of money to return as Batman

Warner Bros ups the ante and they want Christian Bale to appear again as Batman in a DC Comics movie.

Marvel studios is preparing his “Multiverse” with movies like Doctor Strange 2 or Spider-man 3. So Warner Bros and Dc comics they want to do the same and in The Flash They intend to bring together several actors who have played Batman What Michael Keaton, Ben affleck and Christian bale.

For now, it seems that Christian bale he’s a bit reluctant to return as Batman. But to ensure his return it appears that he has been offered a large sum of money. They also pretend that they also return Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Arnold schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze. What will undoubtedly be a real madness worth seeing in theaters.

The actor is not motivated by money.

Christian bale played Batman in the memorable trilogy of the Dark Knight from Christopher Nolan. After the last movie of 2012, they even offered him $ 50 million to return as the great superhero of Dc comics. But he turned it down on the grounds that he considered his time as the caped crusader to be over. Thereafter, Ben affleck became the new Batman and now Robert Pattinson will star in the new movie.

What’s more Christian bale has signed for Marvel studios, since it will play Gorr, the butcher of the gods in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder which will be released in 2022. So it seems that he has no need to return as Batman, so it will be quite difficult for them to convince him. But we still do not have to rule out anything and we will have to be attentive to The Flash to know how many Dark Knights we see.

As you decide to return as Batman and wheel Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor Christian bale is preparing a movie of David O. Russell. Director with whom he agreed on The fighter (2010) and The great American scam (2013). This new film will have a great cast, as will also be Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana and Rami Malek.

Would you like to see Christian Bale as Batman again? Leave us your comments below.