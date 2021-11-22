Chris Pratt is filming series called Terminal List

Actor Chris Pratt is working on the new Amazon series called The list of terminals and has already made it official on their social networks

The actor Chris pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) used social media to celebrate the start of filming for the series The list of terminals. The new company thriller series from streaming Amazon inspired by the writer’s novel Jack Carr, It is the star’s first major recurring role on the small screen since her Parks and Recreation days. Antoine fuqua, who previously collaborated with Chris in the movie of The seven magnificents, will be the one who will direct the entire series of episodes, while both appear as executive producers along with the writer David DiGilio.

The general outlines of history will follow the stamp of the Marina de Pratt, James Reece, who returns home after his team is ambushed and finds himself questioning his memories and guilt, only to be plunged into a murky conspiracy after discovering that there are other forces at play working against him. The actress Constance wu also recently addressed The list of terminals. She seeks to continue her rapid rise in the industry which has become a true movie star in recent years thanks to her Golden Globe nominated role in the film “Rich and crazy Asians “ and his main performance in the production Wall Street scammers. These two were major critical and commercial successes for his career.

The rest of the main cast complete it. Taylor kitsch, Jeanne tripplehorn and Riley Keough, who have shown to be capable of offering a good job on the small screen, with series such as “Waco“,”Criminal mind” and “The bride’s experience” Recently.

The platform Amazon streaming has previously had success as the brilliant star-studded television series thanks to its two functional and parent-friendly seasons of “Jack Ryan” with John krasinksi as a lead actor and the success of “Bosch“, Starring the actor Titus Welliver.

What the post says

“Verified yesterday we started with the main photograph of “terminal list”, based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr and coming soon to Amazon. Antoine Fuqua is absolutely killing him !! (We last worked together on Magnificent 7.) This is the first of many projects coming through my production entity, Indivisible Productions. I look around and see the trailers, trucks, cast and crew, hundreds of masked and protected Angelenos returning to work, strictly adhering to our covid protocols. I look at the mountain of work ahead of us and my heart just swells«. Chris Pratt affirmed.

“It’s hard to believe. 20 years ago I was a guy with a dream living in a van. I moved to Los Angeles with a sweater, two shorts, and some skates in a duffel bag. So… it goes without saying that this city has been good to me. I’m thankful. Hollywood has a bad role. We have our share of weirdos and there is no shortage of insane. But it leaves room for talent, hard work, and a willingness to never stop learning. I’m still hungry, wanting to grow and I’m determined to surprise you. Trust me, James Reece is a rowdy fucking mother. Get prepared!“This was published by the actor Chris pratt in your official account Instagram.