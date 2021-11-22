Chivas registrations, cancellations and rumors for the Clausura 2022

A moving transfer market is coming for Chivas, who are now forced to strengthen themselves to be able to stand out in the Clausura 2022.

Chivas de Guadalajara fell eliminated before Puebla in the reclassification stage. The semester has ended with another sporting failure in which for the second consecutive tournament it is out of the Fiesta Grande de la MX League. Now, and with the hangover of defeat, the Flock already thinks about what will come for him Closing 2022.

Amaury vergara was emphatic in stating that the fans must trust a directive that will seek the best to reinforce the rojiblancos in the coming pass market. With the confirmation of Michel Leaño As a coach, now it’s the turn to look for players who make a squad that has been left to duty more competitive.

High rumors

In the first place names are prowling that could reach the Akron for the next semester. However, there is nothing concrete yet, so it is still too early to shoot ‘rockets to the sky’. We review those footballers who are in the sights of Chivas for him Closing 2022.

Eduardo Aguirre: The Santos Laguna striker is one of the priorities that those of the Flock will have to become strong in attack. He attended the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and is called to be one of the forwards of the next decade. Its price is around 2.5 million dollars.

JJ Macías: Macías is not having them all with him in his first stage in European football. Getafe would be in the business of breaking the assignment and getting rid of the player, however, JJ remains convinced of being able to triumph in the old continent, hence his return to Chivas is latent but not assured.

Andrés Gudiño: Cruz Azul’s third goalkeeper is another name on the agenda. His little role in La Maquina has made him seek new horizons, and that is where Chivas is present. The rojiblancos are looking for a goalkeeper who will dispute the position of Raúl Gudiño, who established himself in this Apertura.

Rodolfo Pizarro: The Inter Miami midfielder is an old dream of the Herd. Pizarro has already made it clear that he will not continue in the MLS, so from Chivas they have been excited again and will seek the formula to repatriate one of their most sought-after former players.

Low rumors

Cristian Calderón: The ‘Chicote’ seems to have the hours counted in Chivas. After the elimination of the team against Puebla, Calderón is one of those ‘indicated’ by Michel Leaño as transferable for the next window of passes.

Antonio Rodríguez: ‘Toño’ has already made it clear that he will not continue. The goalkeeper wants more activity in the goal and the hegemony of Gudiño has slowed him down. The club will not oppose his departure and would already be looking for an arrangement that leaves both parties happy.

Hiram Mier: The defender remains unrenewed and ends his contract in December. This uncertainty would be opening the doors to a possible exit despite the fact that it is one of the voices that is heard the most in the Chivas dressing room.

Fernando Beltrán: The ‘Nene’ still does not take off and in Chivas they would be running out of patience. Despite their youth, much more was expected at this point, so the rojiblancos are open to negotiate a way out in case it leaves them a good financial return.

Confirmed withdrawals

Oribe Peralta: The experienced forward will not continue with the Herd for the next tournament. The club did not offer him any contract renewal and now we have to wait for the counter to reach zero so that he says goodbye to his teammates and the coaching staff.