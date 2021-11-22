Chivas de Guadalajara would already have Oribe Peralta’s substitute up front

The veteran of a thousand battles will not continue in the institution despite the fact that Chivas offered him to continue in another area of ​​the club.

The elimination of Chivas de Guadalajara at Opening 2021 and the first loss for the future was also confirmed: Oribe Peralta will not continue in the club for him Closing 2022. The veteran of a thousand battles wants to extend his career and from the Flock they do not guarantee him the minutes and did not give the ‘ok’ for his renewal.

The rojiblancos, on the other hand, offered the 37-year-old forward to continue linked to the club but from another plot, That has little to do with sports, something that does not fit into the plans of the gunner, who still sits with football on his legs and wants to exhaust all his resources before announcing his withdrawal from the field.

With his safe departure for the next few weeks, the Chivas offices are working to get his replacement on the squad, and according to information published by Azteca Deportes, Eduardo Aguirre he is the one chosen by the rojiblancos board of directors to be the first reinforcement in the pass market of the Closing.

“Chivas is looking for a replacement in the team’s offense and Among the strikers who attract attention with a team led by Leaño is Eduardo Aguirre, breaks the networks of Santos Laguna and that despite the fact that this tournament has been off, it has shown very good things in national football. “, you can read part of the information published this Monday, November 22.

Aguirre has played ten commitments this season where he has barely converted a goal, and his team was matched against UANL Tigers in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 of the MX League. According to information from Transfermarkt, its market value is around 2.5 million dollars.