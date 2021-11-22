Chivas de Guadalajara is already thinking about the Clausura 2022 and has already made its schedule

Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image He failed from eleven meters and there the semester ended for Chivas. The players were emptied to the maximum in a match in which they were clearly superior to their rivals but in the penalty lottery they were those of the Puebla those who ended up staying with the victory and with the pass to the quarterfinals of the Opening 2021.

Now, and with the hangover left by the defeat, the rojiblanco box enters a period of recession in which the best solutions – and movements – will be sought to face the next Closing 2022. From the Flock they have already published what the team’s schedule will be in the coming weeks.

Those led by Michel Leaño will have two weeks of vacation before reporting at the Verde Valle facilities on December 6. That same day they will undergo the respective medical examinations prior to the start of a preseason in which Oribe Peralta will not be present, the first confirmed loss.

The Liga MX has already published the schedules of the League that will raise the curtain this same Wednesday, November 24 with the first leg matches of the quarterfinals. Chivas, for its part, will disconnect these days and will analyze the best options to reinforce a team that will aspire to the first places next semester.

Among the footballers who are in the spotlight is Eduardo Aguirre, forward of Santos Laguna and who is called to be the substitute of Oribe Peralta in the establishment of Leaño. However, the leaders will wait for the “laguneros” to finish their participation in the current semester and then they would charge for the Mexican gunner.