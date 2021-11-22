Chet, Tom Hanks’ most controversial son: accused of being a hitter, with a long record of scandals and a past of addictions

Tom Hanks with his family: Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Elizabeth Hanks, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks at the Golden Globes (Shutterstock)

Tom Hanks is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved actors in cinema. Together with Rita Wilson he has formed one of the most stable marriages in Hollywood and They were never involved in a scandal. However, as in all families, there are always problems. One of the couple’s four children, Chet hanks, accused his ex-girlfriend of assault him with a knife in his head and recorded the moment of the fight with his phone.

The video that the site spread TMZ shows the instant in which the young woman threw a blow at Hanks when he is following her with the mobile camera. After a few seconds of confusion, with the screen black, the actor reappears with blood on his face.

After the fact, Hanks says he hurt him with a knife. His ex, Kiana Parker, fights back and says he was the one who started the fight. At the end of the video, the actor claims that Parker took out his credit card to pay the rent. “She is like this because I caught her stealing my money.”

Capture of the video of Chester Hanks, son of the Hollywood actor

The incident took place at Hanks’ home in Sugarland, Texas, on January 8, according to what the site posted. Page Six. It would have happened when he was at the property and the woman arrived with several friends to move her things. The actor called the police to report it. Later, indicted Parker for assault and robbery.

According to court documents obtained by the aforementioned media, the woman stated that Hanks was violent towards her and obtained a restraining order. In one of the details that she gave in that testimony, she assured that he became violent with her for the first time in October 2020 while the actor was in New Orleans filming the Showtime series, “Your Honor.” According to the file, published in the US media, when he tried to leave his hotel room he threw a bottle at her and called her “Black bitch from the ghetto” .

“The other week things got darker”, She explained, according to what is in the file. According to the affidavit, filed on January 12 by Kiana Parker, the actor threatened to “blow his brains out” and then kill himself.

The legal representative of the actor denied that what Parker denounces is true. “It made him bleed deeply. Everything is recorded in a video, which is indisputable and tells the whole story. Their claims are completely false, fabricated and fictitious, ”he commented.

Chet Hanks in the series “Empire” in 2018 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Musician and actor Chester Marlon Hanks, 30. has nothing to do with the quiet careers of his parents, or his older brothers, the actor Colin, 42, and the renowned writer Elizabeth ann, 38, who are children of Tom’s first marriage with Samantha lewes; who died at the age of 50 from bone cancer. Not with the low profile of his brother Truman, a son like Chet, from Hanks’ second marriage to Wilson.

Although in an unstable way, Chet has always devoted himself to acting and music.

He recently also worked on the series “Empire” and “Shameless.” In recent years he has given his famous father, known for his low profile, a lot of headaches. Rap fan, the actor’s son has spoken openly about his fight against drugs and was wanted by British police after vandalizing a hotel room.

In addition, now it is added that the cross lawsuit filed by him and his former partner came to light, in which both accuse each other of having physically and verbally abused the other.

Chet Hanks at the 2020 Golden Globes (Shutterstock)

The two-time Oscar winner debuted in fatherhood with Colin, the best known of all as he has built a successful career in both movies and television. He has consistently worked on shows like “Roswell,” “Mad Men,” and “Life in Pieces,” and earned an Emmy nomination for his role as Gus Grimly on “Fargo.” He also appeared in the “Jumanji” films and directed the documentary “All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records,” which raised funds through a Kickstarter campaign. He married publicist Samantha Bryant in 2010 and they have two daughters, Olivia and Charlotte.

Follow him Elizabeth, who worked as a child on her father’s films “Forrest Gump” and “That Thing You Do!” but turned to the written word and graduated from Vassar School with a degree in English Language Arts, and worked as a news editor at the Huffington Post. Now this about to publish his first children’s novel, called “Piper Peregrine Vs. The Consortium For Better Thinking.”

TrumanThe 25-year-old is the youngest of the couple’s children, and he also works in the film industry, albeit behind the camera. The Stanford graduate was an apprentice in the camera department at “Babylon Berlin” and has worked on very recent productions such as “Black Widow” and the upcoming “West Side Story,” both pending releases.

