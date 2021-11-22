Checo Pérez blamed Red Bull for his fourth place in the Qatar GP

The Qatar Grand Prix 2021 of the Formula 1 left many sensations, especially because constructors and individual world championships were red hot. Mercedes got better feelings in the pilots’ after the clear victory of Lewis hamilton, while Red bull he settled for narrowing down differences in the team classification.

After starting in eleventh place after a poor qualifying, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez maintained a great pace and finished in fourth position, remaining at the gates of the podium due to a questionable strategy of his team. The Mexican finished about four seconds behind Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

The man from Guadalajara made a great climb and had great prospects for third place, overtaking rival fighters like Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris. On lap 42 and with the Mexican using hard tires after a first change, Red Bull told him to go back into the pits, and Despite his questions, Checo had no choice, just like Max Verstappen.

The podium after the Qatar GP. (Getty)

With this stand, Pérez fell to seventh place and I had ahead not only more cars but 15 seconds to catch up with a Fernando Alonso that never stopped again. This left him dissatisfied and without going any further, at the end of the Qatar GP he threw it in the face of his team. “Fernando Alonso was saved by the Virtual Safety Car”said Huhg Bird, engineer of the Austrian team, but Checo retorted: “No, I think we were wrong today (with the strategy), friend”.

In the television broadcast, the driver from Guadalajara made it clear that he could have prolonged his first stop more, entering the pits only once (as happened to the Spanish). Nonetheless, Czech scored good points to match the constructors table.

VIDEO: This is what you should know if you want to buy organic products