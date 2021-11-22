Carlos Vela to Australia? Probable exotic destination with another Mexican

Editorial Mediotiempo

If his decision to leave Spain to play in the United States with less than 30 years was controversial, imagine Carlos Vela playing in Australia. Nothing would surprise us with the Bomber and there is a Mexican who wants to take it to Oceania; is about Ulises Dávila, who tries to convince him.

Currently at Macarthur FC and previously at Wellington Phoenix, with which he won the Best Player of the Season award last June, the former Chivas midfielder considers Vela “one of the best Mexicans in history” and invites him publicly to try his luck in the land of koalas.

“We have a good relationship, I have known Carlos Vela since I was 15 years old and I know very well the things he can do with the ball. He is one of the best soccer players of all time in Mexico, “Dávila told the newspaper. Sydney morning herald.

The World Cup player in 2010 and 2018 ends his contract with LAFC shortly; As there is no arrangement for renewal, he is a free agent and a rumor recently emerged that a club in Turkey is looking for him, but Dávila will try to persuade him to go to the other side of the planet.

“I don’t know if he will actually leave MLS because I feel like he’s very happy there, but if we can bring him it would be incredible. Hopefully we can, It would be something wonderful for the league, for the country and for soccer here if we can bring more players like him; I have no doubt that you will love it, “he noted.

LAFC was left without a coach

It was announced earlier this week that Bob Bradley was leaving LAFC after four seasons, the only the team has had in MLS. Unfortunately for the coach, he could not be champion despite having a historic campaign in 2019 with the record with more points and with Carlos Vela imposing a scoring mark.