Cardi B reveals she was supposed to collaborate with BTS

Cardi B has revealed that she was supposed to collaborate with BTS on a new single, before their schedules collided to prevent it.

So far, BTS has shared some high-level collaborations throughout 2021, such as “My Universe,” their song with Coldplay, and a remix of “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion.

In a new interview with Variety, Cardi revealed that she was poised to become the last of the K-pop band’s long line of star collaborators, before logistics got in the way.

“I was supposed to be on a record with them, but I had just released a record and then it was going to blow over time,” he explained. “But I love them.”

When asked if the collaboration would occur in the future, Cardi simply said, “Maybe.”

She then added that her love for BTS extends to her entire family, saying, “I really like BTS, but let me tell you something,” she said. “To my daughter [Kulture] he likes BTS a lot, a lot. Like, ‘Mommy, Mommy, put [la] song’. And it’s like, I know what he’s talking about. “

Last night (November 21), BTS took home three awards at the American Music Awards, including the top award for Artist of the Year.

The record-breaking Korean group also picked up the Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song awards for “Butter” at the Los Angeles ceremony.

During the first part of the ceremony, BTS also performed live with Coldplay, broadcasting their collaboration “My Universe” together for the first time. The live debut of his remix of “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion was also planned, but the rapper had to give up the planned performance.

Other winners at the AMAs were Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Doja Cat, and others.