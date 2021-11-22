Cardi B has offered to officiate the wedding of Kal Penn and her boyfriend, after meeting him on a plane

This week actor Kal Penn, known for his supporting roles in series like ‘House’ or ‘How I Met Your Mother’, has revealed that she has been in a sentimental relationship for eleven years with a man with whom she has recently become engaged. At the moment she has not wanted to reveal more details about her wedding, due in large part to the shyness of her future husband, But the couple has within their reach the possibility of turning their big day into a real event if they decide to accept the proposal of Cardi B.

Kal met the rapper on a flight to Los Angeles during which he fell asleep and dreamed that she was marrying him on that same plane before escorting him and her husband through the airport. as he has confessed on his Twitter account. This tweet has ended up reaching the artist, who has responded through the same platform.

“In the first place, why didn’t you say hello to me? ANDn second, I have the license to do it so… let me know ”, she assured him to Kal’s surprise, who hastened to explain that he did not want to disturb her during the trip and that, of course, it would be an honor to officiate her liaison, although This last part was probably more joking than serious.

“I’m in. I’m going to find a suit ”, Cardi has answered him to make it clear that he can count on her.

Keep reading:

Cardi B will be in charge of presenting the 2021 American Music Awards