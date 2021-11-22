Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez kiss in public: Is there a new romance in the air?

LOS ANGELES UNITED STATES.- Smiling, affectionate and in a very romantic plan, the British actress was captured this Thursday Cara delevingne and the american singer Selena Gomez. Is there a new romance in the air? This is what is known.

Both artists were seen together while enjoying a basketball game that eventually caused a wave of fury on social networks.

Videos broadcast by several Internet users show the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me‘and the ex-model of El Secreto de Victoria having fun at a Knicks game, when the famous’Kiss Cam ‘ He focused on them and made them evident in front of everyone present.

This tradition that is preserved in USA He points to random couples among the attendees, aiming for them to kiss each other in front of the audience. This activity has managed to capture all kinds of reactions among people, since there are some who do not do it and others who decide to see the funny side of it.

However, this was not the case for celebrities. The two were on par when the lens recorded them and led them to have a funny reaction to the tradition.

Gomez and Delevingne did not hesitate to giggle, but finally resolved the situation with an unusual and tender kiss. While the model laughed at what was happening, Selena took advantage and planted it very sweetly on her cheek.

After this action, the comments did not wait, because despite the fact that they have been friends for several years, some deduce that there could be a beautiful romance between them.

However, there are other users and followers of the artists who assure that The singer is in a relationship with Hollywood actor Chris Evans. At the moment nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

