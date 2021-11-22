Canelo organizes a luxurious party for his son with a complete fair and Julión Álvarez included

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez does not skimp when it comes to his family, especially his children, proof of this is the impressive party he gave his little son.

Adiel is the only male child that the boxer has and was born from the relationship he had with the businesswoman Nelda Sepúlveda.

The little one was just three years old and the celebration was celebrated in a big way. The party had rides, trampolines, inflatables and everything was personalized with the name of Saúl Adiel.

‘El Canelo’ and Nelda spoiled their little Saúl Adiel in everything, since the party even included a fair.

Details of the event were revealed on social media, where a video of the party was posted; there, you can see that the theme was Peter Pan.

In a part of the video, Saúl Adiel is also seen thanking the guests for accompanying him in his celebration.

“I hope you have a lot of fun. Thank you mom and dad for my party ”, said the son of Mexican boxer ‘El Canelo’.

The little boy looked excited during his party, as both his mother and father were gathered at the celebration.

The event was attended by some personalities, such as the singer Julión Álvarez and his wife, who have a great friendship with the athlete.

Unfortunately, some fans of the boxer criticized him for the lavish party for the 3-year-old boy.