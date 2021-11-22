Canelo Álvarez would lose to Terence Crawford: Shakur Stevenson

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.21.2021 17:03:40





The solid victory he achieved Terence crawford upon Shawn porter served to fuel the debate about who is the best pound-for-pound fighter today, as Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez he fails to unify opinions, despite being a full champion of the super middleweight division.

In the last hours, two important voices, those of Shakur stevenson and the Timothy bradley, have ensured that Crawford corresponds to that category and even point out that if it were to occur a fight between both, which is just a utopia for the weights of both stars, the American would win.

“Canelo Álvarez is an excellent boxer, but I think if they were in the ring, Crawford’s skill and style would be better. Sure he would have a chance to win Canelo with a powerful blow and knock him out, but I just feel like Bud is a better fighter”, Considered Shakur Stevenson, featherweight champion of the WBO division, in statements that collects Left.

“I think he’s ready for those big fights now. Bud is the best there is in boxing today”, He added.

Meanwhile, Bradley commented that Crawford the “toughest fighter on the planet”Besides, his quality puts him above Canelo, something that he has been able to confirm in the meetings he has held in the welterweight division, which is the toughest, in his opinion.

“It’s my number one pound for pound, I’ma put it that way. After this performance. The welterweight division, in my opinion, is the best division in boxing, it is the one with the greatest talent, ”he commented.

Crawford beat Porter in ten rounds to extend his record to 38 wins without losses or draws, 29 of which he defined on the fast track.