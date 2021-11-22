Canelo Álvarez accepted that “there is a lot of risk” when fighting against Ilunga Makabu

Canelo will have to raise his weight to face the congones boxer (Photo: Ed MULHOLLAND / AFP)

Aspirations of Saul Alvarez It does not seem to have a near ceiling and the boxer from Guadalajara will seek to continue increasing his legacy in the history of the sport of fists. The Canelo He will face one of the most important challenges of his career to try to convince once and for all the detractors of his work, who have accompanied him every step of the way.

Ilunga Makabu, world champion in cruiserweight of the World Boxing Council (WBC), will be the next step for Álvarez. Despite the fact that the boxer born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has the necessary arguments to face the Mexican, the real challenge will go through the weight in which the fight will be agreed, since the Canelo You will need to gain approximately 32 pounds to reach your rival’s category.

Given this and with multiple questions about the danger that this new confrontation implies, Canelo has asserted that is aware of the great challenge what will be going up to that weight, but said he felt confident and with hopes of getting around it as he has managed to overcome all the adversities in his career up to now.

The man from Guadalajara continues to seek new challenges in his successful career (Photos: Instagram @canelo / @ ilungamakabu.official)

For the middle Record explained:

“There is a lot of risk, imagine, a kilo is a lot in boxing, now gaining 15 kilos is an important challenge. It is definitely an important challenge for my career but we will see that day how the fight unfolds “

In addition, after his most recent triumphs and superiority shown in the rings, Canelo is considered by many as the best pound for pound in the world, for which he himself has indicated that he is at the highest point of his career so far . “The truth is, I feel at my best and I know that I can learn and keep moving forward, accentuating my qualities but I feel at my best moment ”, he added.

Various media have decried Canelo’s triumphs due to the ability of his rivals (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

After his knockout victory against Caleb Plant, Saúl made his mark in the boxing history books by unifying the world champion belts of the four boxing organizations in the super middleweight category. Despite this feat, the Jalisco he has not finished convincing some experts who have demerited his achievements for different reasons.

For some media, Álvarez’s most recent opponents did not have enough capabilities to measure the true scope of the Guadalajara fighter. David faitelson, controversial analyst of ESPN, followed has demerited the triumphs of Canelo, noting that its true success lies in its popularity and media reach, leaving sports performance in the background.

Various personalities from the world of boxing have expressed themselves regarding the decision of the Canelo from upgrading to new unprecedented challenges. Some have declared against because this will imply a physical risk for the Mexican. One of them is Mauricio Sulaiman, current president of the WBC, who hinted that he does not fully agree with the fight and its conditions.

Various personalities from the world of boxing have spoken out regarding Canelo’s decision to upgrade (Photo: EFE / EPA / Caroline Brehman)



“It’s too risky (for the Canelo). It is a totally complicated move. It has already been accepted, but I would like to talk with Canelo, with Eddy. It is a very important risk that is breaking all paradigms. He looks for challenges, but I never saw her come out there ”commented the boss of the World Boxing Council.

Although the fight against the African boxer still does not have an official date, it has been speculated that it will be agreed to May or June 2022.

