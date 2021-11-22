Camila Cabello puts her luxurious mansion up for sale after breakup with Shawn Mendes

The singer is looking for a new beginning and for this she has decided to get rid of her luxurious property that is located in the complex Hollywood hills.

The Mansion It has a Spanish style and is priced at about $ 4 million. The music star acquired the property at the end of 2019 with a price tag of $ 3.3 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. At this time, he considered making some changes such as transforming one of the rooms into a spacious recording studio, as well as a garage space for two of his luxurious cars.

The details that are given of the house say that it was built in the 70s with a characteristic Spanish style, with wrought iron doors, imported colored tiles and arched doors, the US publication highlighted. It also has four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms, as well as cozy patios and various gardens.

The famous singer and her partner who had been together for at least three years, surprised many after confirming their final separation on social networks. What seemed impossible, happened with a surprise statement in which they cleared up the rumors: “Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be better. friends, “they said in addition to thanking their fans for their support.

They indicate that the singer Mendes took the first step to talk about the separation. Although at first she expressed annoyance, later she considered that it was the best decision. Another source quoted by the magazine said that “the relationship was becoming obsolete and complacent and they decided that it was better if they were friends.”

The love story between celebrities began in 2019. Both participated in the production of the video “Señorita”. Although the first meeting between the two occurred in 2014 during the tour of Austin Mahone, who was a partner of the singer of Cuban origin. He then confessed that he was delighted with the energy and charisma of the also actress.

It took time for both of them to take their relationship. Camila was now with the youtuber Matthew Hussey, and Shawn with the model Hailey Baldwin, who years later would become the wife of Justin Bieber. After presenting at the 2019 Grammys, the spark seemed to have arisen, photos together were published on their social networks while the song “Señorita” achieved a record number of reproductions.

Nothing is hidden is the social networks where photos of both sharing not only in social events soon became viral. The image of the first kiss between the two arrived in August 2019, during Mendes’ birthday: “Happy birthday to this magical human being. I love you !!!” wrote the famous showing together a pool and kissing with passion.

At the end of 2019, the singer confirmed the relationship and expressed in an interview with Elle USA quoted by Cosmopolitan: “… I love my fans, my people, and I love to live my life as normal as possible. In a relationship, I I feel uncomfortable if I involve everyone. Regarding Shawn, I don’t know, people can say what they want, we are going to live our lives, enjoy them and fall in love with each other as if no one was watching. “

