Camila Cabello and her bachelorette outing and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as a couple: celebrities in one click

After two years of relationship Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced that they had decided to end their courtship. She is still in Los Angeles, and decided to go horseback riding to relax for a bit (Credit: The Grosby Group)

Before taking their private plane in Los Angeles, very caramelized Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed getting out of their luxurious car

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis always show themselves together and relaxed on the streets of Beverly Hills. This time the couple headed hand in hand to a spa day in West Hollywood.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry enjoyed sunny Friday in Beverly Hills to walk and play with their little daughter, Daisy Love. They were singing and playing games in the square in a fun family moment

Melanie Griffith participated in an event at Melrose Place, in Los Angeles and wore a very chic look: jeans, blazer and low-top brown suede boots

Actress Jennifer Lawrence went shopping with a friend on the streets of Los Angeles and revealed her pregnant belly. It was she herself who announced in September that she was expecting her first child as a result of her relationship with her husband Cooke Maroney

Girls’ afternoon, Selena Gomez and Cara Develingne went together to see the basketball team, the Knicks in New York and cheered from the audience

To go to his office to run his business in Los Angeles, Canadian Justin Bieber chose a more than comfortable look: slippers, sports pants and green hooded sweatshirt

Actress Sharon Stone was photographed leaving a pizzeria in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by a mysterious man about whom nothing is known yet

Kate Hudson was photographed in Los Angeles with her amazing engagement ring valued at $ 300,000. She was accompanied by her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. After five years of relationship, they announced their marriage in mid-September (Credit: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

The cool combination of Anne Hathaway and Shawn Mendes’ first bachelor out: celebrities in one click

His song with Nicki Nicole, the unexpected passage through Hungary and the desire to sing in Argentina: the sensations of the German Mexican musician

Maluma with Teleshow: his name in a Hungarian accent, 2020 in a pandemic and his desire to sing in Argentina