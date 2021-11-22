Cameron Diaz and successful wine sales business

Perhaps in recent years you have not heard of the latest Cameron Diaz films, and for good reason: she gave up her acting career and now runs a successful wine business.

Cameron Diaz during July 22, 2020 interview with Jimmy Fallon, screenshot (NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Diaz, 48, Last year he founded Avaline, an organic wine brand, together with fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power and they have been so successful that they can’t keep up with the supply of bottles.

Avaline, whose wines can be purchased online – it is one of the first wine brands to offer a direct-to-consumer service – and in 5,000 retail locations, sold more than 21,000 cases between July and December 2020, which is equivalent to approximately a quarter million bottles of wine, according to a CNN Business report. Both businesswomen only expected to sell about 8,000 boxes.

Avaline wine is available in four blends including white, red, rosé, and sparkling. The bottles have twist caps and labels that indicate what is in the wine (organic grapes) and clarify that they are devoid of additives such as artificial colors. Each bottle costs less than $ 20.

“Our price is just at an optimal point, for the consumer who knows that the value of what he is getting is all in the bottle,” Diaz said. “You don’t have to question whether or not you have to go up on a $ 35 bottle of wine to enjoy it.”

Avaline is presented as a “clean” alternative because it is made with organic grapes from wineries that meet their certifications.

“Our drinkers are not worried about the harvest or what regions it comes from,” Diaz said in a joint interview with Power. “What is important to them is that they maintain their values ​​in terms of what they eat and what they taste like.”

The brand is part of the trend in the food and beverage industry, which aims to attract millennials concerned about buying the healthiest products on the market.

However, they have faced various hurdles such as the customer having to pay for shipping or being at home to sign, which people are now overcoming, according to Power.

Read more

“The consumer is now prepared and comfortable ordering alcohol on the Internet and that will only grow from here,” he said in the joint interview with Díaz. “What should have taken us years as an industry happened in 2020.”

According to data from Nielsen, direct-to-consumer wine shipments jumped nearly 17% last year – arguably due to lockdown from the Covid 19 pandemic – and is now a $ 3.7 billion market. Sales of alcohol on the internet soared by around 200%, in which wine had a 68% share.

Big companies have taken note of the trend: Last month, Uber acquired the beverage delivery service Drizly in a $ 1.1 billion deal.

Not many people know of the 48-year-old Diaz’s involvement in this business. Known for her success in films like My best Friend Wedding (1997) and Charlie’s Angeles (2000), the blonde with a Cuban father left Hollywood in 2014 after a series of box office failures for her latest films. The following year she married musician Benji Madden, with whom she has a one and a half year old daughter.

And now Díaz is totally immersed in her new job as a businesswoman. She is involved in the day-to-day operations of Avaline, and told CNN that she hopes people will eventually forget about her connection to wine.

“Avaline is an independent company,” he said. “In a few more years, people will not even know that I was a part of this and they will be pleasantly surprised that I was one of the co-founders.”

Avaline also plans to introduce exclusive wines to its website, a subscription option for fans, “and is even considering making other beverages in addition to wine, Power said.