Britney Spears wants ‘baby one more time’ (now she does)

Britney Spears (39) She is one of the happiest celebrities right now. We say this by the most recent publication of the singer in her Instagram and also for its medium-term plans: wants to be mom and there is something for him to have done what he did. Intrigued? Don’t worry, we’re going to show you.

The ‘intrigued’ in our case is more ‘intrigued’. No, we are not wrong. ‘Intrigued’ is how we stay when we see a photo of a famous person on the camera network and we don’t know exactly what he wants to tell us or what he’s hiding from us. Intrigued + Instagram. OK OK. We leave it.

The fact is that the stamp shared by Brit is a riddle. So that you can join us, you have to take a look at the image.

“I’m thinking of having another baby! I wonder if it’s a girl … She’s on tiptoe, trying to get to something … That’s for sure! “This is what Brit has written next to the image of some adult feet and others of a girl. Also, add several emojis: a monkey with a covered mouth, painted nails and a chick hatching … Brit may already be pregnant and this publication is a kind of advancement of the big news, don’t you think? We have to wait to know it …

Another important piece of information: the comment of her boy, Sam Asghari: “I hope he comes with calves that developed. That genetics couldn’t come from me … (laughs) #chickenleg, “wrote the personal trainer.

The publication of the singer (to whom a judge has just returned the reins of her own life) has already achieved more than a million ‘likes’. One of the celebs patrias that have joined has been the own Chenoa. Yes Yes. the ex-triumphant has also given him a little heart.

Britney Spears has regained her freedom. She has said goodbye to the legal guardianship that her father exercised over her in a corrupt and abusive way. Her closest environment tells that the pop princess reacted to Judge Brenda Penny’s sentence with a mixture of “laughter and tears.” Brit is already autonomous both personally and financially. This after 13 years living according to the will of his father, Jamie Spears. A real nightmare.

The 2000s star has always said that her intention is marry and start a family with Sam Asghari, and apparently they are after the girl. Brit is already the mother of two teenagers, the fruit of her troubled marriage to Kevin Federline.