Britney Spears, Eminem and Jennifer Aniston and their bad relationships with their mothers

Britney Spears

The Princess of Pop, now free from guardianship, does not want her mother, Lynne, to get close to her. The singer blames her directly for being the brain behind the measure she had to live for 13 years, and she let it be known in an Instagram message, which she later deleted. “”My father may have started the guardianship 13 years ago, but what people don’t know is that my mother is the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back, she secretly ruined my life. ” The interpreter of Toxic He also accuses her of having turned a blind eye to all the situations that were happening. The relationship between them was also injured in 2006, when Lynne published Through the storm, a book where he published intimacies of his daughter.

Jennifer Aniston

The relationship between the star of Friends and her mom, actress and model Nancy Dow, was really bad for a long time. It is said that he never met his standards of perfection, while seeking only his love. “This little girl just wanted to be loved by a mother who was too busy with things that did not matter at all,” said the unforgettable Rachel during an interview with some time ago. The Sunday Telegraph. The mother published, in 1999, From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir, a book where he revealed many of the intimacies of the actress, who was so upset that he did not invite her to her wedding with Brad Pitt, in July 2000. 5 years later they reconciled, they grew apart again until 2011, when Nancy suffered a stroke . Jennifer was paying all her bills, but learned that the woman, who passed away in May 2016, had excluded her from her will.

Eminem

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, the controversial Eminem, received, in 1999, a lawsuit for 10 million dollars from his mother, Debbie Mathers. The woman accused him of defaming her in the lyrics of his songs, as well as in interviews with different media. He alleged that because of this situation he was left homeless, suffered from insomnia and his credit life was affected. In the end, after a deal, he received $ 25,000. Eminem, who was raised by his mother after the abandonment of his father, always alleged that his mother took him from one place to another, that he had to live with his mother’s abusive step-fathers and boyfriends, who abused, among other things, alcohol. The woman also wrote a book, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, in which she portrayed him as a manic depressive, and argued that her only mistake had been to love him too much. In the end, after many years, the artist acknowledged that he had hurt her.