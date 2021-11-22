Britney Spears criticizes Christina Aguilera for keeping quiet about her guardianship

“I love and adore everyone who supported me, but refusing to speak when you know the truth is tantamount to lying. 13 years of being in a corrupt abusive system but why is it such a difficult topic for people to talk about? I am the one who did it, thanks to all the supporters who spoke and supported me, I do matter, ”the interpreter wrote.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 – Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

June 29, 2021

A few months ago, Christina had shown support for Britney via Twitter: “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human being, who wants to be in control of her own destiny is not allowed to live life as she wishes. A woman who has worked under conditions and pressures unimaginable to most, I promise you that she deserves all the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney, “he wrote at the time.

I have loved @Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength — she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today❤️ you’re a superstar and a super-human being ❤️❤️❤️❤️ – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

November 13, 2021

By contrast, Britney He shared in his stories a video in which Lady Gaga can be seen openly speaking about her case and showing her support. Along with the clip, the singer shared a message of thanks for the “Bad Romance” singer, who took the time to respond to her friend.

“Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking the time to say something so kind. You made me cry! I love you! ”He wrote Britney in one of her stories, to which Gaga replied, “I love you. Live your best life. I prayed that the legal system would treat you like a person. Now you have forever changed the course of women in this industry. You stood up for yourself. And you were very brave. Thank you. “