Blatter: It was a big mistake to give the 2022 World Cup to Qatar

Since it became known that Qatar it would be the venue of the 2022 World Cup criticism and doubts began to arise, since it was a square with many againsts to take an event of this style: the dates on which it should be held due to the high temperatures in summer, the size of the country, the lack of infrastructure, etc. One year after the World Cup, one more detractor of this decision has come to light: Joseph Blatter.

The former president of FIFA, who resigned in 2015 over a corruption scandal, revealed to Le Monde that the day the country won asianor the 2022 World Cup, on December 2, 2010, “I was disappointed” Since he was sure that Russia and the United States would win the events of 2018 and 2022 respectively, however, everything changed because of someone from UEFA.

“I thought that so many cons in Qatar would not endanger our agreement in principle for attribute the two World Cups to Russia and the United States“Blatter pointed out.

The Swiss added that an intervention by Nicolas Sarkozy, former president of France “changed everything” https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/. “Without Sarkozy’s last-minute intervention on Platini (former UEFA president), Qatar would never have had the World Cup“he said bluntly.

Secondly, did not rule out that there had been bribes for the Asian country to win: “In decisions as important as the attribution of a World Cup it is very possible that the money circulates and have someone put it in their pocket “

Blatter added that the French aid was due, on the other hand, to support Qatar offered to Ligue 1 by acquiring PSG and by obtaining the broadcasting rights through the television network bein Sports, as well as “the major economic activities between Qatar and France”.

“It is the first time that a political intervention changes a great decision of soccer,” he said, while reiterating that “in the social and climatic terms it was a big mistake to give the World Cup to Qatar. “