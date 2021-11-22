Black Friday 2021: the places with the biggest discounts to make your purchases

With the Black friday just around the corner, now is the perfect time for you to plan where are you going to go shopping.

Earlier this week, WalletHub published a report in which it discovered which businesses have the best pre-Black Friday deals.

WalletHub analyzed almost 5,000 offers from Black Friday ads of 21 of the largest retailers in the United States. Among them are Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ace Hardware, Costco, Target, Sam’s Club, Overstock.com, Big Lots and Amazon, although Amazon did not provide all the information the website requested to conduct its analysis.

The report separated the offers in nine product categories and found which retailers had the best deals within each of them.

The places of the best deals:

According to WalletHub results, Macy’s dominated in four categories: computers, telephones, consumer goods and toys. For its part, Belk got the best discounts on appliances, jewelry and all other product categories.

The analysis found that JCPenny has the best discounts on clothing and accessories, while Office Depot and OfficeMax had the best furniture discounts.

To see the general list, here we leave you the results of the list of the best places to shop on Black Friday according to the study of the WalletHub site:

Macy’s average discount: 58.5% JCPenney Average Discount: 57.6% Belk average discount: 56.7% Kohl’s average discount: 49.3% Office Depot and OfficeMax average discount: 42.8% Lenovo average discount: 40.3% Nordstrom Average Discount: 33.2% Walmart average discount: 31.6% HP average discount: 31.3% Big Lots average discount: 29.2%

