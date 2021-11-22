Billie Eilish Will Mark Her Host Debut Of “Saturday Night Live” | celebs | nndc | TVMAS

Singer Billie eilish She is going through a great moment in her career, she is not only considered a reference exponent worldwide, but her popularity will allow her to debut as the host of the comedy program “Saturday Night Live” on the NBC network.

Through an official Instagram account, the interpreter of “Your Power” surprised everyone by announcing that she will be the presenter of the space that has been on the air for more than forty years through the international network. As if that were not enough, it will not be his only role in the program.

“Ahhhh !! I’m going to present and perform on SNL (Saturday Night Live) !! It’s crazy and I want to scream !! See you on December 11, SNL! ”, The 19-year-old artist wrote on her Instagram account. It should be noted that the singer made her debut on the show two years ago, when she presented “Bad Guy.”

Along with her role as presenter, the young singer will be in charge of a musical part in which she will present her latest album, “Happier Than Ever”. In addition, he will act in comedy skecthes of the show.

On the other hand, singer Billie Eilish was also confirmed as the headliner at the 2022 edition of the Glastonbury music festival, which had to cancel its last two editions due to the pandemic.

