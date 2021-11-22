Billie Eilish partners with CoralWatch to conserve the Great Barrier Reef – EzAnime.net

Billie eilish it is stepping up to help conserve Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. The non-profit organization CoralWatch, which is working to save the world’s largest coral reef, obtained permission from the singer to use the 2016 single preview, “Ocean Eyes,” as part of a social media campaign to raise awareness about the reef. The vital ocean ecosystem is in grave danger due to widespread coral bleaching caused by warming ocean temperatures due to the global climate crisis.

“SHE SAID YES! Billie Eilish has given us permission to use her song “Ocean eyes” to help us raise more awareness about the reef! Thanks Billie! ”CoralWatch wrote in a Facebook post announcing the deal over the weekend. The post included a short video with one of CoralWatch’s youngest and most dedicated fans, Elijah Richardson, age eight, sharing information about the campaign.

“I’m very excited and very happy, thank you Billie for saying yes,” Richardson said in the video, explaining that a year ago he sent a message to Billie asking if CoralWatch could use “Eyes” in their campaign, noting that time it had fewer than 200 followers to its tens of millions. “Somehow he finally caught up with her and said yes,” said Richardson, who called the reef “a whole new world,” full of creatures that depend on it for their livelihoods. An Eilish spokesperson could not be reached for further comment at time of publication.

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Great Barrier Reef is made up of 3,000 individual reef systems that have been severely damaged by marine heat waves that resulted in mass bleaching events in 2016, 2017 and 2020 that reduced the amount of shallow waters. coral reefs in the system in the middle.

Last month, Eilish teamed up with one of her Office’s heroes and a group of scientists to call on world leaders to take “urgent” action on the climate. In a video message recorded with the irritating Dunder-Mifflin actor Rainn Wilson, British explorer Levison Wood and Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian conservationist Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, the singer commented on the need to act now before the UN this month. COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

“This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environmental climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish said in the short video message. “We must come together and speak up to save our planet, not just for ourselves, but for our future generations, and we need urgent and urgent action now and work together as one.

