Billie Eilish in animated version: Will contribute three themes to the next Pixar premiere

In recent months Billie Eilish has been involved with her music in a number of movies and also on television shows. An example of this is the theme he contributed to the latest film in the Bond saga, “No Time to Die,” which has even just gone platinum in the UK.

But those have not been his only participations, recently he was in the classic children’s program “Sesame Street” performing a version for children of Happier Than Ever and, in addition, he represented Sally in a live concert where songs from “The strange world” were sung. of Jack ”.

Now the young 19-year-old artist will deepen her relationship with the seventh art by becoming part of the world created by Pixar, the Disney-owned studio that began its successful career in motion picture animation with “Toy Story” in the 90s.

Of course, Billie Eilish will not put her voice to a character but will do it in her own way: singing.

The American artist composed, together with her brother Finneas, three of the songs on the soundtrack of “Turning Red”, the upcoming Pixar premiere, including the song “Nobody Like U”.

“When we started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas, something that happened before they won a billion Grammys, we could see how they were aware of new musical trends,” said Lindsey Collins, producer of the film, in a statement.

The film is set in the early 2000s and will focus on 13-year-old Meilin “Mei” Lee, who with her group of friends is obsessed with a fictional boy band called 4 * Town and also has the unfortunate peculiarity of becoming a red panda every time you feel a strong emotion.

The voices were in charge of the actresses Sandra Oh, Orion Lee and Rosalie Chiang, and the realization fell into the hands of Domee Shi, thus becoming the first woman in charge of directing a Pixar film alone.

“We were huge fans of them,” Collins added of the Eilish brothers. “We got together and brought them this crazy idea of ​​a boy band, asking them if they would be interested in writing and producing the songs. And they were! ”, She expressed enthusiastically.

The film will be released on March 10, 2022.