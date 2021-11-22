Betis thrashed Elche and gets to a place in the Champions zone

The Real Betis from Manuel Pellegrini broke its negative dynamic and deepened in that of the Elche after winning with authority 0-3 in his visit to the stadium Martinez Valero, in a game without history that the Sevillian team resolved in a plethora of first 26 minutes.

The team of Pellegrini It was an offensive gale in the first act against an unknown opponent, fragile in defense and null in attack, which improved his pose in the second period, when with one more player for the expulsion of David bellerin He had several occasions to close the gap.

The offensive monologue of the Betis It was overwhelming, although it was a bad clearance from the Colombian Johan mojica the one that unleashed the hecatomb of Elche. Alex Moreno picked up the Colombian ball to attend Juanmi, who only had to cross the ball into the net before Edgar Badía.

Elche was a bundle of nerves and Betis a gale, with Fekir pulling the strings in the midpoint, always successfully partnering with Canales, Willian José and Juanmi. The Sevillian team found the second goal at 23 minutes, after an innocent penalty committed by Barragan upon Juanmi than the brazilian William Joseph was in charge of transforming.

Elche definitively collapsed and Betis penalized a new defensive error in the exit of the ball, now through Fekir, to score the third goal with a shot close to the post.

With 0-3 on the scoreboard, Manuel Pellegrini’s team took a break and left the Elche take the initiative of the game, but without any real danger on his goal. This relaxation led to the expulsion of Bellerín, in the 67th minute, for knocking down Tete Morente when he went straight to the Sevillian goal.

