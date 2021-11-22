Best deals on Series, Cinema and Movies packs

Well, it’s here now. Prepare the portfolio. Black Friday has come to ruin us and to put the shelves of our video libraries to the test. I won’t waste much more time on this basic and unnecessary introduction. Inside offers.

Cinema

Crash (25th Anniversary Ed.)

One of the most attractive launches of the year in Spain it has been the spectacular restoration full of accessories and added values ​​as cool as the collaboration with Marea Nocturna of ‘Crash’, one of Cronenberg’s great films.





CRASH 25th anniversary edition (4K UHD + 2 BD + BOOK) [Blu-ray]

Bundle: Mission Impossible (4K UHD Extras)

While we wait for the next adventures of the super agent played by Tom Cruise, this is not a bad time to put our players to the test cutting-edge technology with the coolest saga that world espionage has ever given.

Pack: Mission Impossible – Seasons 1-6 (4K UHD + BD + BD Extras) [Blu-ray]

Beyond the two infinite minutes

The great fantastic surprise of the year has been collecting fans wherever it has been seen. A gift for fans of the most imaginative genre that will make your copy of ‘One Cut of the Dead’ the best possible company.

Beyond the two infinite minutes – BD [Blu-ray]

Indiana Jones Collection

The world’s favorite hero, the coolest teacher in the history of cinema and the scourge of the Nazis is seen in this cute recovery in bluray that should be in every home in the world. Indispensable.

Indiana Jones – 4-Movie Collection – BD [Blu-ray]

Luis Buñuel Pack

One of the rarest filmmakers on the global film scene of all time in a sensational bundle of eight must-have titles at Black Friday prices.

Luis Buñuel (Pack) – BD [Blu-ray]

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot is still our favorite Wonder Woman, and the sequel to her debut film is a colorful superhero exercise that, despite being out of hand when it comes to duration, is a beautiful pop artifact to enjoy in full color.

Wonder Woman 1984 [Blu-ray]

Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson’s penultimate film was another animation masterpiece. A warm tale of friendship and revolution, the main pillars of the director’s filmography.

Isle Of Dogs Blu-Ray [Blu-ray]

Bond: 24 Movie Collection

With the end of an era still in theaters, a good time to collect the adventures of our secret agent in her majesty’s service. Black Friday is always the best time to complete collections.

Bond: 24 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]

The fly

David Cronenberg, for whatever reason, is the only film director to appear in two entries in this post. ‘La mosca’ is one of the peaks of horror and tragedy, the edition is worth it and the price is unbeatable.

The Fly – Blu-Ray [Blu-ray]

Fernando Fernán Gómez Pack

One of the essential names in the Spanish film and literary scene in an indispensable pack. Seventeen hours of pure talent.

Fernando Fernán Gómez (Pack) – BD [Blu-ray]

The dilemma

Robert Redford’s best film as a director? For me there is no doubt. A ruthless recreation of one of America’s favorite scandals. To play!

Quiz show [DVD]

Rapture

A key work of our cinema, so advanced that it still continues to take several bodies ahead of its competitors. Come from where they come. A monumental movie.

Arrebato – Blu-Ray – Limited Ed Exclusive Fnac

Sleepy hollow

Tim Burton’s latest masterpiece, where the filmmaker put all his talent and gothicism at the service of a universal story to end up turning it into a 100% personal work.

Ocean’S Four Movies Collection

The three (fabulous) films by Steven Soderbergh took some time to be considered as they deserve. Maybe the fourth also needs your time, but if not, the pack is worth it.

Ocean’S Four Movies Collection [Blu-ray]

Harry Potter Complete Collection Pack

The children’s (and HBO’s) favorite magician compiled in a fabulous pack that for that price will surely end up in the collections of people who are not especially familiar with the character.

Harry Potter Complete Collection Pack [Blu-ray]

The Lord of the Rings trilogy extended version 4K

The Peter Jackson saga seems like it will never find its “definitive” edition, but for now this is the closest thing to that. Middle-earth never looked better.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy extended version 4k UHD [Blu-ray]

SERIES

Pack Friends Complete Collection

Everyone’s favorite series, in bluray and at practically half the price. Run.

Pack Friends Season 1-10 Complete Collection Blu-Ray [Blu-ray]

Game of Thrones Complete Collection

What can I say about ‘Game of Thrones’ that hasn’t already been said? Well, I don’t know, that the Mastodon come out in disguise and compose a great song for their soundtrack? Oh, the ephemeris. By the way, if you have plenty of equipment (and money) you also have its 4K edition at a good price.

Game Of Thrones Season 1-8 Blu-Ray Complete Collection [Blu-ray]

Watchmen

This huge HBO triumph can now be yours at a good price. Indispensable and impressive sequel / adaptation of a milestone impossible to continue.

Watchmen – Season 1 [Blu-ray]

Megapack: Colombo – Seasons 1-7

Over the years, the detective in the raincoat has gone from being our parents’ favorite to being ours. This crazy week’s offer puts it on a silver platter.

Megapack: Colombo – Seasons 1-7 [DVD]

Bundle: Miami Corruption – Complete Series

Another one of those series that only gets better over the years. It improves because it was incredibly good and because then they didn’t get better. The creation of Michael Mann seems like one of the most striking gifts of the season.

Bundle: Miami Corruption – Complete Series [DVD]

Stories to not sleep In Pack

Now that Prime has just released the new batch of episodes is the best time to return to its incredible origins.

Stories to not sleep Complete Series Pack

Team A

An exercise in nostalgia necessary to face a Monday morning with better humor. Adorable characters, funny cases, costumes and Ana Obregón. Why not.

Bundle: The A Team – Complete Series [DVD]

Bates Motel

A series that delved into the life of one of the world’s favorite psychopaths, the protagonist of ‘Psychosis’.

Bates Motel – Seasons 1-5 (Complete Series) [DVD]

Mr. Robot

There is no doubt about the depth of the series starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater, an unbeatable moment to get the complete series in HD at the best price.

Mr. Robot – Seasons 1-4 (Complete Series BD) [Blu-ray]

The West Wing of the White House – Complete Series

A critical and public favorite, a staple of the house, and a legendary old-school story created by Aaron Sorkin. To her.

The West Wing of the White House – Complete Series [DVD]

The Office – Complete Series (French DVD)

For purely economic reasons, this edition at an excellent price WITHOUT SPANISH is one of the best-selling of the year on Amazon. As soon as you understand a little English (or French), you have it sucks.