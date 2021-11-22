Bernard Holley died, remembered for the series “Doctor Who”

British actor Bernard Holley, who became known for his work on the series BBC Z-cars and Doctor who died at 81 after suffering a disease of which his family did not give details.

For more than 40 years, Holley transcended from her work on television as well as on stage.

How was Bernard Holley’s career

His name became familiar in the 1960s and 1970s. One of his most famous roles was that of the police officer PC Newcombe on Z-Cars who incarnated along 277 episodes in that British television classic with which he had great success.

The actor also appeared in two separate roles on the sci-fi series. Doctor who, one of the longest-lived on television. His first contribution was in the chapter “Tomb Of The Cybermen” in which he incarnated Peter Hayden.

Bernard Holley was 81 years old. (Photo: Metro.co.uk)

Then, in 1971, Holley played the alien villain. Axos in the episode “The claws of Axos”, Which ended up being his role best known and remembered by many fans of the British science fiction cycle.

Years later, from 1974 to 1991, he went on to become the narrator of the children’s series Jackanory. Too lent his voice to hundreds of commercials radio and television, as well as corporate announcements and promotions.

“It’s no wonder he made television his home so early and directors called him over and over again. It was always totally believable, he communicated a lot by doing very little and he had a natural warmth and charm that made him easy to see and a nice performer, ”commented his friend and partner Toby Hadoke.

Holley was born on August 9, 1941. He is survived by his wife Jean, to whom he was married for over 50 years, his son Michael, his grandchildren Marley and Isla.