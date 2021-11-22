Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit a “fabulous” look in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have given what to talk about this weekend after a series of photos in which they appear with comfortable outfits will go viral very different from the glamor with which we are accustomed.

In the images released through various fan accounts dedicated to the Bennifer, you can see JLo without a drop of makeup, with her hair badly tied, wearing a beige sports outfit, which he accompanied with beige winter boots.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck appeared with khaki pants, a black shirt and jacket, as well as a black winter hat as well.

The images have gone around the world, because with them the couple has shown that they are as human as we are and when they can they take a break away from the glamor, the poses, and the cameras.

According to the posts, The photos were taken at the Los Angeles, California airport this weekend, in what seems to be a romantic outing for the couple after a long time and it is that, remember that due to work issues in recent weeks, they have been away taking their relationship at a distance, since while JLo works on the set of the movie “The Mother” for Netflix in Vancouver, Canada; the actor is focused on his new project, “Hypnoti”, which is filmed in Los Angeles and Texas.

A few weeks ago, the followers of the couple of the year witnessed the romantic farewell they had on the runway of one of the Los Angeles airports.

Between kisses, flirtatious looks and hugs, JLo and Ben showed their love for each other and made it clear that they did not want to separate, but they had to fulfill their work commitments.