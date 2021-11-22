Beer could present shortage and price increase in December

(Colprensa).

For several weeks, retail beer sellers, at least in Bogotá, have seen changes in the conditions for buying beer from the country’s main brands. Apparently, as a result of shortages in packaging, packaging and production products, the breweries have had to limit the market, which could cause low supply and a price increase in December.

According to the shopkeepers, they can no longer order large quantities of beer baskets, but are limited to a certain number of units. In addition, now they have to deliver the container corresponding to the requested brand, in order to receive the full bottles; to which is added an increase in prices.

According to Valora Analitik, a senior source from Bavaria, the main beer marketing company in the country that belongs to the international group AB Inveb, pointed out that the situation is due to the international container crisis. Due to this logistical contingency, there has been a shortage in the supply of glass, cardboard and aluminum for cans, which is directly related to the packaging of beers.

That crisis, as Javier Díaz, president of the National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex), has generated delays in the importation of products such as barley, wheat and hops, among other foods, which are inputs for the production of beer.

Now, when the end of the year festivities are approaching, with the reopening of bars and a context with less restriction than in 2020, the demand could increase and cause a decrease in the supply of the ‘polas’ in the country.

“Since the sale of beer is a seasonal business, It is possible that particularly during the last quarter of the year there will be a growth in demand that generates exhausted in some references of product in some areas of the country, ”a Bavarian source told the newspaper El Tiempo.

The complaints of the sellers is that the orders are not fulfilled or are very limited. According to Valora Analitik, Bavaria has limited orders to five or 11 beer baskets, for which sellers must deliver the same number of separate bottles depending on the brand, when previously it only imported that they were of the company’s products.

The economic environment also points out that in terms of Central Brewery of Colombia, from the Ardila Lülle group, the main concern is the increase in prices, which would have been caused by the scarcity of inputs. These also show an increase in the import value, due to the delays that are evident in maritime transport.

The Bavaria brands have increased by 17% according to Analitik, while the CCC brands have increased by 19%, ending at 49,800 and 49,400 respectively. Likewise, shopkeepers have been led to increase the sale price, both due to the purchase price and due to the shortage of the product.

The international logistics crisis is expected to affect other sectors of commerce, since the transport time has gone from 40 days to 75 and the price of container transport has quadrupled. In that sense, Difficulties have been noted in the supply of other imported liquors such as wiskhy and foreign brands, as well as in the case of toys, auto parts and even the paraffin to produce the December 7 candles.

Although the breweries have prepared with an increase in production to respond to the demand and the other sectors have placed orders in advance for the month of December, It is alerted that there could be an increase in final consumer prices for several of the imported items.

