Beauty Katy Perry was the inspiration for Britney Spears’ HIT ‘Hold It Against Me’

When we first heard “Hold it against me” from Britney Spears —Released in 2011 — we assumed the singer was performing a single that most artists talk about, but we were sorely wrong. The writer behind the success of ‘The Princess of Pop’ revealed to write the song she was inspired by none other than Katy Perry.

Over the years, artists have shown us that they draw inspiration from the work of others to create their next hits. In fact, it seems that the songwriter behind the success of Britney Spears has not been the only one to feel influence on a famous because Katy Perry herself found inspiration in Miley Cyrus for her hit “I Kissed a Girl.”

Katy Perry Influenced Britney Spears’ “Hold It Against Me”

The artist and composer Bonnie McKee has been very active on her TikTok account, but her latest clip caught the attention of the followers of Britney Spears by revealing that Katy Perry It helped her get out of the writer’s block she was in when trying to compose a song for ‘The Princess of Pop’.

The composer said that she played with a couple of lines for the song where she mentioned phrases like “Do you come here often?” and “Did it hurt when you fell from the sky?”, however, in none of them did she find something that would lead her to write the next Britney Spears single. One day he was in the studio, and Katy Perry appeared, who was working on his album ‘Teenage Dream’.

Bonnie McKee was fascinated by the appearance of Katy Perry, so he said “Hell, Katy. If I told you that you have an incredible body, you would take it badly. ” When he said “Hold it against me“It was as if he had seen the light, so he said goodbye to the singer and practically in a short time he had the song for Britney Spears.

What does “Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears mean?

In the lyrics it seems that Britney Spears It seems he’s courting his crush, while making his intentions clear to him. At first, the singer apologizes for her somewhat strong interest in the person and claims that she was attracted to something, so she is interested in having a relationship with the person she has just met.







For this reason, throughout the song try to find out if the person will be offended by the actions and words of the singer. The single was part of the seventh album by Britney Spears titled “Femme fatale”. In addition to featuring Bonnie McKee, Max Martin and Dr. Luke were also involved in the writing and production of the track.

Czech HERE Bonnie McKee’s story about How Katy Perry Inspired Britney Spears’ “Hold It Against Me”. Don’t forget to follow Sónica.mx to find out more news from the industry!