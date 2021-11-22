Be careful FC Barcelona! Bayern Munich lose their head over Pedri

The sensational explosion of the past year has made Pedri one of the fashionable players on the international football scene. Protagonist of a brilliant course both in FC Barcelona and in the Spanish team, the Canarian footballer has received a good number of accolades. Today named Golden Boy, the midfielder raises passions.

Clear sample is the information that we can find today published in the newspaper Ace. According to this source, Bayern Munich has been seduced by the footballer’s performances and is willing to put on the table a more than interesting offer in order to be able to take over his services and, in this way, make a leap to his template.

An offer of more than € 80 million

Recently renewed until June 30, 2026, the German champion wants to make Pedri the most expensive signing in history and will spare no expense. Thus, their offer to FC Barcelona for the canary would be above the € 80 million they already paid for Lucas Hernández. As far as the footballer’s offer is concerned, his current record would be multiplied by four if he lands in Germany. It should be remembered that its termination clause amounts to € 1,000 million.

The aforementioned source goes one step further. He does so by pointing out that the German intention is to close his signing, either in January or next summer. In any case, the player’s environment has stopped any possibility of a change of scenery given how comfortable he is in the city.