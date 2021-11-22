Battlefield 2042 is in the top 10 worst rated games on Steam

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Battlefield 2042 It was announced in June 2021 with a spectacular trailer that undoubtedly thrilled fans. Over the months, however, this enthusiasm turned into concern, as the first details that came to light raised some eyebrows. Now this title has finally hit stores, but its reviews are anything but favorable.

The shooter from Electronic Arts and DICE debuted last Friday, November 19, but users who pre-ordered the deluxe versions and EA Play Pro subscribers had the opportunity to play a few weeks before. Unfortunately, the anticipated period left a lot to be desired, as performance errors, bugs, connection problems and unbalanced weapons depleted the experience.

Also, the community was not very happy with some design decisions. For starters, the idea of ​​replacing classes with specialists did not resonate with all players, while the single player campaign is conspicuous by its absence. As if the above weren’t enough, the game didn’t even debut with a voice chat.

If we consider all these elements, it is not surprising that this competitive video game is receiving terrible reviews on Steam and Metacritic.

The community hates Battlefield 2042

As of this writing, the shooter from Electronic Arts and DICE has “mostly negative” reviews on Steam, meaning that only 26% of the 32,581 user ratings on the platform today are positive.

The situation seems to be very serious, because Battlefield 2042 has the disgrace of being in the top 10 of the worst rated games on Steam. Right now, it ranks number 8, while eFootbal 2022 is in the first place.

Image via Steam 250 Hall of Shame

Negative reviews do not give up and they also make an appearance on Metacritic. The title has a rating of 73 by the specialized critics, while on the side of the users it has a very disappointing rating of 2.3.

Image via Metacritic

But tell us, do you think this video game deserves to have such bad reviews? Let us read you in the comments.

Battlefield 2042 available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You will find more information about him if you visit this page.

