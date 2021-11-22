At what time in Mexico will the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches be?

The World Cup will start on Monday, November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Courtesy Road to 2022 Stadium 974, formerly Ras Abu Aboud, will be dismantled after the World Cup.

By: Adriana Terrazas NOV. 21. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

One year after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, fans can now schedule the dates and times of the matches.

The time difference between Qatar and Mexico is nine hours, so the matches will fall mainly in the morning.

DATES AND TIME OF THE MATCHES IN QATAR 2022

The World Cup kicks off on Monday, November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium with the local Qatar. The Group Phase will feature four daily matches from November 21 to December 2.

All Group Phase games will be at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time. In Mexico these hours are equivalent to 4:00, 7:00, 10:00 and 13:00 hours, respectively.

The last matches of the group stage will take place simultaneously at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico). The round of 16 (December 3 to 6) and quarter-finals (December 9 and 10) will be at the same time.

The semifinals (December 13 and 14) will be at 10:00 p.m. (Mexico City 1:00 p.m.), while the match for third place (December 17) and the final (December 18) will be at 6 p.m. : 00 hours (9:00 hours of Mexico).