Ariana Grande could win her first Oscar for her role in “Don’t Look Up”

The upcoming movie “Don’t Look Up” has a powerful cast, most of whom are used to being nominated for an Oscar for their performances.

Among them are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. However, this could be the starting point for newcomer actors to appear at the biggest movie awards. This is the case with the pop superstar Ariana Grande, who appears in the role of Riley Bina.

In just under a month, the world will be able to see the full movie, which, it is worth mentioning, is another Netflix blockbuster. And in addition to acting in the movie, the “7 Rings” singer also sings the title track, titled “Just Look Up”.

And while the track cannot be listened to in its entirety at the moment either, a preview was released recently.

Variety magazine named “Don’t Look Up” one of the most promising films of the upcoming awards season.

However, Ariana’s competition is not easy in the “Best Original Song” category, as she would compete against Beyoncé (“King Richard”), Jay-Z (“The Harder They Fall”), The National (“Cyrano” ), Billie Eilish (“No Time to Die”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Bono (“Sing 2”). This is just to name a few of his colleagues who have been rumored to be nominated for a famous academy award by 2022. However, they have yet to officially say the nominees.

The song “Just Look Up” does not have an announced release date yet, but it will be in collaboration with Kid Cudi (who will also appear acting in the film).

It is worth mentioning that it was also recently announced that Ariana got the main role in the next film of the adaptation of the musical “Wicked”, this was announced by the star on her social media accounts.

The movie “No Look Up” opens in theaters on December 10 and hits Netflix on the 24th of the same month.