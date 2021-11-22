Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi appear in the trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’ – EzAnime.net

Kid cudi and Ariana Grande appear in the trailer for Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s new Netflix movie about an astronomy graduate student (played by Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) who discover that a comet will crash into Earth. .

The film features a wide variety of stars, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Ron Perlman. Don’t Look Up hits select theaters on December 10 before it airs on Netflix starting December 24. The film is composed by Nicholas Britell, who also did the music for Adam McKay’s The Big Short and Vice.

Kid Cudi has been involved in several film projects released this year. A man named Scott which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 5, focuses on the songwriter’s and rapper’s brilliant career.

Directed by Robert Alexander and produced by Complex Networks and Film 45, A Man Named Scott chronicles the decade after Cudi’s 2009 debut LP, Man On The Moon, and offers a look at his journey “over a decade of creative choices, struggles and advances «.

Kid Cudi released Man on the Moon III: The Chosen Last year and most recently she performed “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People” from the album on Saturday Night Live while wearing a Kurt Cobain tribute dress. Cudi also confirmed that she is collaborating on a clothing line with Off White CEO Virgil Abloh, who designed the dress.

The singer, rapper, producer and musician has also been expanding his acting career, landing a prestigious role as the queer introverted black scientist in the film adaptation of Brandon Taylor’s coming-of-age novel, Real Life.

Grande has also adapted to life on the big screen. Earlier this month it was confirmed that she and British actress Cynthia Erivo will star in Universal’s big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked.

Grande announced the news of her casting to your Instagram followers Thursday with a series of images that summed up his enthusiasm for being part of the project, along with the caption “Thank God.”

