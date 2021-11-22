Apple will finally let you repair your iPhone by yourself

In a potentially milestone decision, Apple announced Wednesday that it will make repair manuals and parts available to individual consumers in addition to Apple-certified repair companies. The process will also include partial reimbursement for old recyclable parts.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service centers with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, and we are now offering an option for those who want to complete their own repairs,” says Jeff Williams, principal. of Apple operations, in a statement.

So how will that happen in practice? First, Apple says it will make available parts, manuals and repair tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. You can find these parts in a dedicated store that will stock more than 200 parts that Apple says should cover the most common repairs to iPhones. Presumably one of the great deals will be new displays and the tools to change them.

If this program works as explained, it is a breakthrough for the right to reparation movement. In the past, movement lobbies – who simply want the option of easily repairing their consumer goods, rather than recycling them – have viewed Apple as a determined enemy. Until recently, Apple de facto required users to physically present themselves to an Apple Store or send their product to one for repair. Proponents of the right to repair have campaigned for years for companies like Apple to at least offer materials that allow users to repair their own devices.

“This is a huge step forward for one of the most dedicated opponents of the right to redress, and frankly unexpected,” Gay Gordon-Byrne, director of the New River, New York-based Association for Redress, said in a statement to the members of that organization. Gordon-Byrne suggests that Apple’s real motive may be an attempt to avoid legislation that requires them to enforce the right to redress. By offering some items to consumers, Apple can buy time before additional legislation is introduced or passed.

This theory seems to make sense. Last month, Microsoft became the first major technology company to expand repair options for its devices, agreeing to hire an independent third party to investigate how making more repairable products will affect the environment and its customers. But the decision did not come spontaneously, but as a result of pressure from shareholders.

In its press release, Apple says it expects these tools and materials to train individual technicians, rather than regular customers without tech savvy. “Self-service repair is intended for individual technicians with knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices,” explains the company. “For the vast majority of customers, going to a professional repair provider with certified technicians using genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.”

What does all this really mean for consumers? Well, if you are a car owner, think about how you buy replacement parts for car repairs. You can take the car directly to a dealership, where they have OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts and technicians who specialize in repairing your type of vehicle. But you can also take your car to a general repair shop where all types of cars are fixed, and you can often choose whether you want to repair with OEM parts or third party parts. And of course you can always open the hood in your own home.

What Apple has done is allow many more people to open neighborhood workshops or open their own hoods: Apple says there are now almost 8,000 qualified workshops, and it hopes that the supply of these products will only increase that number. So if you try to replace your own screen and fail, there are thousands of places that will have your back.

