Angelina Jolie reveals an unpublished photo of her son Maddox in Cambodia

Angelina Jolie’s relationship with her children appears to be charged with love and service. In one of her Instagram postcards, the actress shares an unpublished photo of Maddox, her first-born, when he was just a baby.

Her marriage to Brad Pitt left her with three biological children, Shiloh (15) and twins Vivienne and Knox (12). But they also have three more adopted: Zahara (16), Pax (17) and Maddox (20).

After their separation, these Hollywood stars started a legal battle for the custody of the children. The latest reports indicated that the American actor took his ex-wife to the Supreme Court in the search for fair litigation.

The unpublished photo of Maddox’s little baby son

Maddox is the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and the star of a postcard carousel that the actress shared on her Instagram account. The graph shows the little boy, in his mother’s arms.

The young man, who is now 20 years old, wears a white shirt with a pattern and shorts. The hair remained straight and dark, while the baby directed his gaze to a forest that was next to him.

The protagonist of “Maleficent” had dark glasses, a black T-shirt and a relaxed look with hair collected. All this in the middle of a wild landscape with lots of sunlight.

Angelina Jolie asks for the forests of Cambodia

“In 2003, shortly after meeting my son Maddox, I established a foundation in the Samlout district of Cambodia,” Angelina Jolie explains on Instagram, where she has more than 11 million followers.

“It is fully managed locally and we have been involved in forest protection and biodiversity conservation for almost twenty years,” adds Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, sharing images alluding to deforestation and working in forests.

The “Eternals” superhero took the opportunity to ask her fans for the necessary attention to the objectives of COP26, where world leaders agreed to reverse the damage to vegetation. “Cambodia experiences one of the fastest rates of forest loss in the world.”

The digital medium SheKnows specifies that at the time when Angelina Jolie adopted her Maddox, she made a commitment to Cambodia, a country with which her other children also have a close bond. Plus, with little things like wearing an eco-friendly wallet, Angelina Jolie promotes environmental preservation.

