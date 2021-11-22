Angelina Jolie and the dress for which they say she is “very thin”

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses that her 46 years continues to reap successes and succeeding both professionally and personally.

The famous one has made it clear that the age does not prevent you from achieving new goals and it shows that it is a modern and successful mom.

For the celebrity, the most important thing has always been and will be her six children Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara.

In addition, to their 46 looks great and exudes elegance at all times with every look she wears.

However, it is one of many famous They are not spared from attacks and criticism for their image.

And is that some are attacked for being very “fat”, and others for being very “Thin”, as is the case of Angelina, which shows how bad society is.

Angelina Jolie is criticized for her weight in recent appearance

Angelina has always been a slim and stylish woman, but in recent years days it has been the target of criticism for its weight.

And it is that, although it is true that the famous one looks thinner, no one has the right to comment on her body, because she feels good and happy with her image.

The famous recently wore a Black maxi dress with thin straps, and a V-neckline, which had lace at the bottom.

Although Angelina wore beautiful and perfect, many criticized her for her “very thin” arms.

“Wow, she’s very thin”, “she should eat more”, “very pretty face, but those very thin arms”, “that dress doesn’t suit her”, “but what happened to her, it’s in her bones”, and “you could see much better before ”, were some of the criticisms.

It is not the first time that Angelina has been criticized for her thinness, showing the worst in people.

And it is that, at this point, We should have already understood that speaking and commenting on the body of others is not right.

We must respect each one, because we do not know what that person is going through, and also, We are not the ones to criticize, regardless of whether he is a public figure or not.

Nobody deserves to be attacked for their appearance, and as women, we should know it very well, because we would not like it, nor would it make us feel good if someone criticizes our body.