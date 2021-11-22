Andrew Garfield told how his character would relate to Iron Man

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe we have seen that Tony Stark is practically a father figure to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) who supports him even with the technology of his suits, but something that we had not considered is that that does not mean that Iron Man takes fine with all the Spider-Man.

In a recent interview with GQ (via MovieWeb), Andrew Garfield hinted that he would believe that his Spider-Man would not get along with Tony Stark, as answering questions from fans said that he believed his Peter would be upset by Tony’s ego, although he admits that he never We will know for sure.

Garfield said, “I definitely think Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would be suspicious of the MCU’s Iron Man. I think he’d be a bit disgusted by the excess, billionaire and trillionaire status of Iron Man. I think it would affect my version of Spider-Man from the wrong way. But maybe there could be some influence there. Maybe my Peter Parker could wake Tony Stark a little bit about his own egoic impulses. We will never know. We will literally never know. “

As you may know, Andrew Garfield previously played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel where he was part of a universe that did not involve Tony Stark or the Avengers.

And well, Garfield is right with that that we will never know, since although the rumors are true and if he makes his debut in the MCU with his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he will not meet Tony Stark because Robert Downey Jr.’s character had his end in Avengers: Endgame, although you never know what may happen to the issue of the Multiverse.

Andrew Garfield has been flatly denying the rumors of his appearance in No Way Home, something that has been discussed for several months, and even recently the actor said that he is sick of being asked about it.