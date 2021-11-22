Andrew Garfield reveals why he wouldn’t accept the role of Joker

Garfield has just released his new musical tape under the direction of Lin-Manuel Miranda | Netflix

In addition to his role as Peter Parker in the two installments of “The Amazing Spider-Man”, actor Andrew Garfield is a versatile actor who has some interesting projects in his filmography, including “Hacksaw Ridge”, “Silence”, “Never Let Me Go”, among many others.

After participating in a question and answer video for GQ magazine, Garfield has indicated that he could not agree to play Joker, Batman’s iconic arch enemy, if he was proposed as part of the universe in Matt Reeves’ new film. explaining that it is the legacy created by the interpreters before him that would convince him not to be involved.

How sweet of him to think it’s possible, but I don’t think he could ever do it because what Heath did, what Jack Nicholson did and of course Joaquin did is a cool thing.

Joker is a character that has a great bag of acting talent in his interpretations, starting with the television series in the 60’s, which featured actor Cesar Romero in the role of the clown prince of crime, serving as the main source of inspiration. for Jack Nicholson in the tape directed by Tim Burton.

In the 1990s, actor Mark Hamill voiced the character in “The Animated Series,” lending a close version of Romero’s work. It would be the actor Heath Ledger in 2008 who presented under the direction of Christopher Nolan an anarchist version of this mysterious character with “The Dark Knight”, managing to win a posthumous Oscar in the category of “Best Supporting Actor”.

Jared Leto would be able to redeem his role in the DC universe thanks to “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, however, the recent incarnation that has captured the public’s attention was that of Joaquin Phoenix, who managed to win the Oscar in 2020 as “Best Actor of the World. Year ”with a twisted story that imagines the origins of this villain as a mental patient who lets himself be carried away by a series of events that position him as the symbol of a social movement.

Andrew Garfield recently premiered on Netflix “tick, tick … Boom!”, The directorial debut of the playwright and musical theater star Lin-Manuel Miranda. Given the rumors of his participation in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the actor has been in charge of denying them in recent months.