André-Pierre Gignac is shocked to meet Tigres UANL’s rival in the Liguilla

André-Pierre Gignac surprised the fans of Tigres UANL by joining his next rivals in the Liguilla after yesterday’s games.

November 21, 2021 · 15:51 hs

The first half of the play-off has come to an end and Tigres UANL already knows who they will face in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla with the aim of reaffirming the good soccer experience in the 2021 Apertura Tournament with the help of figures such as André-Pierre Gignac and Miguel Herrera.

The feline team comes from complex days after the video of the fight between Carlos Salcedo and Leo Fernández was leaked due to a misunderstanding in Friday’s training in preparation for the next commitments.

In this context of regrouping the measures internally to maintain peace in the team, the university team learned about the results of the play-off and ended up meeting their next rivals.

Santos Laguna managed to prevail on the scoreboard against Atlético San Luis 2-0 with a score by Ayrton Preciado and another by Ignacio Jeraldino, which ended up marking the confrontation against the felines in the Liguilla.

In the regular phase of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, the team that trains the Louse and the one led by Guillermo Almada drew 1-1 where Florian Thauvin was sent off in what was his debut as a club player.

Tigres will face one of the toughest rivals in the competition, waiting to achieve a result that justifies their direct classification and thus be one of the candidates to win the league title.