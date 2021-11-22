André-Pierre Gignac and Miguel Herrera receive a harsh warning in Tigres ahead of the Liguilla

Tigres UANL already know their next rival in the Liguilla, but ended up receiving a harsh warning that surprised Gignac and Herrera.

November 21, 2021 8:20 p.m.

The path of Tigres UANL in the Liguilla is close to beginning after it was confirmed that Santos Laguna will be his rival in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, although he also received a harsh warning in the previous one.

The feline team is in the middle of complicated days after the video leaked starring Carlos Salcedo and Leo Fernández about a fight in training on Friday and that seems to have not improved yet.

Faced with this situation, the coach of all the Warriors, Guillermo Almada, ended up sending a strong message to his rivals in the face of the clashes that will take place in the Liguilla.

“We are going to be very complicated for anyone we face in the league and, as I constantly say to footballers, when they are plugged in, focused, inspired to play, we can beat anyone and when those things don’t happen we can also lose against anyone because there is a lot of parity, “said the Uruguayan strategist in the first instance.

“We are going to be very complicated for anyone we face in the league, we are going to play the next game with Tigres with great optimism, with great faith, with great confidence, knowing that Tigres has a great squad, a great coach and is a team very difficult ”, he rounded off after Santos’ victory over Atlético San Luis 2-0.

Finally, he finished by completing his warning against his rivals: “At the moment we are enjoying this reality that the club is experiencing, that we have all the categories classified for the league and that is a source of pride for the Santos family. The first thing we have to do is win. Tigres is a very qualified opponent, we are going to try it here and we are going to try it there. We are going to find difficulties, surely we are going to find them. Tigres is going to make its approach, it has good footballers, a difficult opponent, but that will take away our illusion, our dream of continuing to improve in certain instances of the game and above all dreaming of the semi-final “.