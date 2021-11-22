An amateur astronomer discovers a new dwarf galaxy more than 3 million light years from Earth

It is the fifth galaxy of this type identified by the Italian Giuseppe Donatiello.

An Italian amateur astronomer has discovered a new dwarf galaxy located about 3.2 million light years from Earth that has been baptized as Pisces VII / Triangulum III, exposes an article published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.



“I discovered it through the visual inspection of public images from the DESI Legacy Survey, precisely to identify new satellites in the Andromeda system, outside the areas already investigated in the past,” explained Giuseppe Donatiello, indicating that he knew that the probability of finding something new “it was real”.

The finding was later confirmed by a visual inspection of the DR9 SDSS images and follow-up observations using Italy’s Galileo National Telescope. It could be an ultra-weak dwarf galaxy or the second known satellite of the Triangle galaxy.

“Theoretical knowledge about galaxy formation means that we would expect to see many smaller galaxies orbiting the Triangle galaxy,” said Emily Charles, a PhD candidate in the Physics department at the University of Surrey and a co-author of the paper.

Likewise, the researcher indicated that, if it is confirmed that it belongs to said galaxy, this could mean that there are many more that have not yet been discovered. “The Triangle galaxy today challenges the assumptions of astrophysicists, but this new finding begins to reassure us [al respecto] that our theories are correct, “he added.

To confirm whether Pisces VII / Triangulum III is isolated or a new satellite in the Triangle galaxy, astronomers will need to use other telescopes to accurately measure how far away it is and observe how it moves compared to its’ companion ‘largest.

It is the fifth dwarf galaxy identified by said amateur astronomer after those he discovered in 2016 (Donatiello I) and last year (Donatiello II, III and IV).

