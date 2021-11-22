AMLO confirms Jorge Alcocer in the Ministry of Health

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, recognized the work of Jorge Alcocer Varela, secretary of Health federal government, knocking down rumors of an alleged resignation from the agency.

The head of the Federal executive Mexican pointed out in the morning conference at the National Palace that Alcocer Varela They are “very human and honest” people.

“What about Dr. Alcocer was a rumor, we are very happy, very satisfied with the performance of Dr. Jorge Alcocer. He is a wise, upright, honest, sensitive human man, ”he said.

I do not believe that there has been such a Secretary of Health, perhaps before, but not that I remember. He is a National Science Prize, but above all a very human people. Honest. Imagine, how are we going to change it? ”, He reiterated.

Last weekend, rumors circulated of a possible resignation of Alcocer Varela to the portfolio of Health, which was denied by the secretary himself during the closing of the International Congress ‘Mental Health and Prevention of Addictions in the Construction of Peace’.

In principle, I am perhaps the least stable here, I will be there for three years, but if the president says that until tomorrow, then I am leaving today, I will anticipate, “he said.

López-Gatell in Washington, to acknowledge his work and anger the opposition

Lopez Obrador claimed it led to Hugo Lopez-Gatell, undersecretary of Health and tsar of the coronavirus on Mexico, to Washington dc in recognition of his work during the pandemic, of which he affirmed that he has resisted all kinds of attacks by opponents of his movement.

“Now I invited Hugo López-Gatell for two reasons: first because he is in charge of the program to combat COVID-19. it is his task from the beginning, he is an expert recognized by scientists ”, he said.

“The other reason was to recognize him for his work and for the way in which he has resisted all the attacks, because be careful that they have attacked him,” he argued.

“I invited him for that, because it causes a lot of anger to the reactionaries, to those of the conservative bloc, and sometimes you have to not forget your sense of humor, you have to be happy, without making fun of it. It is have to learn, but gently, with care, do not test them too much ”, he pointed out.

