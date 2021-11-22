American Music Awards 2021: Why did Jennifer Lopez dress as a bride? On my way USA USA United States Celebs nndc | PEOPLE

The ceremony of the American Music Awards 2021 It was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States, where different personalities gathered to honor the best of the music industry, according to a public vote.

Singer Jennifer Lopez joined this musical party to perform “On my way”, a song that is part of the soundtrack of her movie “Marry Me”.

To the surprise of their thousands of followers, Ben Affleck’s couple took the main stage with a wedding veil, as a promotional part of their film.

Jennifer Lopez in “Marry Me”

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez marks her return to the big screen following the success of “Hustlers.” Now, the Bronx diva will star in “Marry Me” (“Marry me”) with Colombian Maluma and actor Owen Wilson.

After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the romantic comedy released its first preview, lasting three and a half minutes, where you can see Kat Valdez (J.Lo), a superstar who is about to marry her boyfriend Bastian (Maluma).

In the trailer you can see that Jennifer López is not far from reality with her character, since she plays a famous singer immersed in a musical tour. However, her life takes a new turn when she finds out, through a paparazzi, that her boyfriend is cheating on her with his assistant.

