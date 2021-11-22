American Music Awards 2021: Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa, the great absentees at the awards

The 2021 American Music Awards held last Sunday were attended by stars of the stature of Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo, whose resounding musical successes were recognized in this award that closed the industry awards season with a flourish. American music. However, it definitely highlighted the absence of singers like Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa, who despite having topped the 2021 playlists, did not win in any category of this year’s AMA’s.

Ariana Grande was nominated in 4 categories by the American Music Awards: “Artist of the Year”, “Favorite Female Artist”, “Favorite Pop Album” (for “positions” 2020) and “Favorite Pop Song” (by “Save Your Tears, Remix). Her absence from the gala was not a surprise since the singer has been absent from other media events in 2021, however, if she had attended, she would have returned empty-handed, since BTS and Taylor Swift triumphed in these categories.

Another great absentee of the night was Dua Lipa, nominated for “Favorite Female Artist”, “Favorite Pop Album” (by “Future Nostalgia“) and” Favorite Pop Song “(by “levitating”). However, despite the resounding success of “levitating” which led the playlists throughout the year, the singer would also have returned home empty-handed.

For her part, Taylor Swift was also unable to attend the 2021 American Music Awards in person, but thanked from a distance through a video when she received the awards for “Favorite Female Artist” and “Favorite Pop Album” for her 2020 album. “folklore”.

MR