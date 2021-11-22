Amber Heard announced that she became the mother of a girl

Actress Amber Heard. EFE / EPA / VICKIE FLORES / Archive



Actress Amber Heard has announced through her social networks that She has been the mother of a little girl whom she has named Oonagh Paige Heard.

“I am very excited to share this news with all of you,” says the message that accompanies a tender image in which, lying in bed and looking relaxed, her baby lies asleep on her chest.

The interpreter of “Aquaman” or “The Danish Girl” She goes on to explain that four years ago she decided that “I wanted to have a child, under my rules. Now I appreciate how important it is for us, as women, to think about our destiny in this way. “

The actress adds that she trusts that “we will reach a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a crib,” she asserts on her Instagram account, in which she has nearly four million followers, in what seems to give understand that you have had your daughter through surrogacy.

Amber Heard (Photo: screenshot / Twitter / @realamberheard)

As confirmed by Heard, his daughter was born on April 8, 2021, but it has not been until now when the news has been known. “A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take control of this. “

Amber Heard, 35, was married to Johnny Depp, whom he accused of abusing, a lawsuit that won before the British courts, which did not admit appeal by the actor.

The London High Court ruled that the account of Depp’s alleged assaults was “Substantially true”.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015 and separated a year later. The actress has donated part of the seven million dollars from the divorce to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Actress Amber Heard greets her arrival at High Court in London, UK. July 21, 2020. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

Since a time ago, Heard is in a relationship with film photographer Bianca Butti, with which she has been seen walking hand in hand.

“I hope we get to a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a crib. A part of me wants to maintain that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take control of this, ”he added.

Now, her daughter Oonagh fills her with happiness. “She is the beginning of the rest of my life”, the actress has concluded in her message.

He did not elaborate on the birth.

Heard is also known for her roles in “Justice League” and “The Rum Diary,” where she met Depp on set. They married in 2015 but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later.

Last year, Depp lost a libel battle with a British tabloid that called him a “wife beater” after a London High Court judge ruled that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had repeatedly assaulted Heard during their relationship and had made her fear for her life.

The London Court of Appeal denied him permission to challenge the verdict in March.

In the United States, Depp filed a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in a Virginia court for an opinion piece he wrote in The Washington Post.

KEEP READING:

The resounding collapse of Johnny Depp: violence, drugs, scandalous WhatsApp and a revenge that turned against him

An intruder broke into Johnny Depp’s mansion – had a drink and was arrested while bathing

How is the French town that Johnny Depp sells for USD 55 million