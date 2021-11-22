Amaury Vergara’s promise to the fans after the fall of Chivas in the Liguilla

The defeat of the Chivas of Guadalajara with the Club Puebla at Repechage for the League of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, deeply penetrated inside the institution, since a year was closed in which the goals were far from being met. That is why less than 24 hours after the elimination has been completed, Amaury vergara He went out to give a message to the fans.

“The truth is I have no words to describe how sad and hurt we are for not having met the expectations of the fans. I know that nothing I say is going to heal the feeling that the fans have. We definitely failed in this tournament, that’s the reality. “, commented the highest authority of the Guadalajara Sports Club.

In addition, Amaury vergara made a promise to fans of the Chivas of Guadalajara: “I assume 100 percent responsibility for this lack of objective that we have set ourselves for two years in this new sports project. And just tell the fans that I’m going to do everything possible to have Chivas where it needs to be. Thank you for sharing this message”.

To close, always alluding to how delicate the situation around the group he directs is. Michel Leaño, the protagonist of the occasion apologized to the supporters of the Rojiblanco: “To ask a very deep apology to the fans on behalf of the entire institution because we do not qualify for this tournament.”

Chivas’ schedule from now on

The Chivas of Guadalajara, automatically after the match they played with the Club Puebla for him Repechage for the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, they were licensed. According to a report published by the club, the players will have two weeks of vacation and will return to rehearsals to focus on the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament.